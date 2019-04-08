Rescued pilot whale dies at SeaWorld Orlando

(CNN) - A pilot whale died at SeaWorld Orlando on Saturday
Rescued in 2011, "Fredi" has lived there for eight years.
She was part of a mass stranding of 23 pilot whales near Cudjoe Key, FL.
After rehabilitation, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries determined Fredi could not be released back into the wild because of her very young age.
SeaWorld says she’s had “persistent health concerns” since she was rescued.
It also says she recently developed an infection and despite round-the-clock care her “health and quality of life continued to decline sharply."
“Through a physical exam and diagnostic samples, veterinarians discovered that Fredi had an infection. Despite recent round the clock care, her health and quality of life continued to decline sharply,” the blog post explained, adding that she had been “undergoing an aggressive anti-microbial treatment to treat a persistent infection.”
The rest of the whales in her pod are being monitored for signs of illness.
This is the second whale death for the Florida park this year.An orca died in January from causes that are unknown.
