Rabbi Emily Losben-Ostrov to become first female Rabbi installed in the Temple of Israel’s 147 year history

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Rabbi Emily Losben-Ostrov will become the first female Rabbi to be installed in the Temple of Israel, the oldest Jewish house of worship in North Carolina, in its 147 year history.
She has presided over the congregation since July but her installation was delayed due to damage to the Temple from Hurricane Florence. The hurricane caused about $100,000 in damage to the Temple.
Rabbi Losben-Ostrov will be installed at 1:00 p.m. on Fri., April 12. The installation ceremony formally recognizes the relationship of the Rabbi as the spiritual leader of the Temple. The Temple will reopen for the first time since September for the event.
In the short time that she has been in Wilmington, Rabbi Losben-Ostrov has handled the aftermath of the hurricane, presided over a community prayer vigil after the Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting in October and under her guidance, the Temple participated in the global screening event of Who Will Write Our History in November.
Prior to arriving in Wilmington, she served as Rabbi of Anshe Hesed in Erie, PA for three years. Before that she served as the Rabbi of Sinai Reform Temple in Bay Shore, New York for seven years following her ordination from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati in 2008.
Rabbi Losben-Ostrov originally hails from Bucks County, outside Philadelphia.
She often leads services with her husband, Ruben Ostrov who volunteers his voice in prayer.
Rabbi Emily Losben-Ostrov will join us to talk about her installation on Tuesday on WECT News First at Four.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.