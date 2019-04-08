Officer accused of showing up drunk for breathalyzer training in Michigan

DETROIT (WXYZ/CNN) - An officer with the Detroit Police is at the center of an internal investigation after he allegedly showed up for training under the influence of alcohol.
Police Chief James Craig says he’s looking for answers following the Thursday incident in which one of his officers is accused of being intoxicated at Michigan State Police training in Lansing.
"The bottom line is he showed up to work under the influence of alcohol,” Craig said.
During training, the officer, who has not been identified, volunteered for a demonstration on the use of a breathalyzer, perhaps not realizing that was a poor decision because of his alleged drunkenness.
"This was state police training. He blew a .08. Certainly, that’s a problem. It’s a problem for me, and it may be a problem on how it was handled after that,” Craig said.
The officer was not arrested because he was not armed at the time and did not drive to the training session. However, he was informed he cannot be intoxicated in police training.
MSP turned the matter over to Detroit police.
Craig says he’s getting to the bottom of the problem and other internal issues, no matter how deep they go.
"I want to know what the failures are, and if the failures are at supervision, if the failures are at the command level, I'm going to take action. I'm consistent with that,” he said.
The incident comes a week after another officer, who was still in her probationary period, was arrested for allegedly selling drugs.
