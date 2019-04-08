More money heading to NC fishermen harmed by Florence

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (AP) - More money is heading to North Carolina commercial fishermen whose landings were harmed by Hurricane Florence.
The state Division of Marine Fisheries is sending out 1,000 checks totaling $7.2 million to compensate fishermen whose harvests fell in October and November due to the storm's aftermath. Another 680 checks valued at $3.2 million already were distributed for September harvest reductions.
The compensation comes from a state hurricane relief package approved by lawmakers and Gov. Roy Cooper. The federal government also declared a disaster for the state's marine fisheries industry, which can provide more aid to fishermen.
Florence's record rains and high winds in mid-September destroyed fishing boats, gear and buildings.
Cooper says the state funds are an important boost for coastal regions and residents that rely on commercial fishing.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)