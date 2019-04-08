Highway 6 poll: We have a winner!

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - WECT asked viewers on Facebook to decide what set of wheels to take on the road for it’s Highway 6 series. It wasn’t even close.
The Facebook poll was between a turquoise 1956 Chevrolet truck with turquoise rims and a 1955 white Cadillac convertible with white rims and red interior. Voters overwhelmingly selected the chevy truck.
Out of 835 votes, 62% preferred the Chevy truck while 38% thought the ’55 Caddy was the better choice.
The vehicle is on loan to WECT from Bob and Jennifer Lancaster of Wilmington, the owners of the classic truck.
The WECT crew is hitting the road again for season two of its on-location segment called Highway 6.
WECT’s first Highway 6 will be May 17-19 at the White Lake Water Festival. The fancy wheels will be on display Friday, May 17.
The WECT anchor teams will broadcast each newscast live on location starting with Carolina in the Morning at 5 a.m. and continuing through the 6:00 evening news.
The festival starts Friday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. with the Classic Car Cruise-in at Goldston’s Beach. There’s also a street dance at Goldston’s Beach from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information on other Highway 6 locations and dates, click here.
