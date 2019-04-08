Get inspiration to live a healthier life

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Healthy Living Festival will offer free inspiration to help families live healthier lifestyles.
The event is 9:30 to 4:30 on Saturday, April 13 at Battleship Park.
It includes live music, food, free samples, demonstrations, activities for the children and more.
The goal of the event is to highlight community resources that help help individuals and families become healthy, connected, engaged and vibrant.
Martin Case organized the event to help fight dementia. According to Case, up to 50% of all dementia cases can be avoided by eating healthy, being physically active, maintaining cognitive activity and socializing. He also said that becoming a lifelong learner and finding a purpose helps to prevent dementia.
