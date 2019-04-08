First Alert Forecast: another chance for April showers... storms too

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hello and welcome to your First Alert Forecast! After a soggy Friday, we hope you enjoyed those dry weekend skies! ...because another rainy low pressure system is poised to generate showers and even thunderstorms for the Cape Fear Region early this work week. Please take a moment to read these forecast details for...
Monday: Variable clouds will come with 20 to 40% shower or thunderstorm chances. One or two storms may produce hail or a strong wind gust locally but the central Carolinas will have greater odds for severe weather. Also expect temperatures to crest in the upper 70s and lower 80s amid light to moderate southwest winds.
Monday night and Tuesday: Clouds will deliver healthier 60 to 80% rain and thunderstorm chances. Some storm cells may produce downpours and lightning; the risk for severe wind and hail will be marginal. Moderate south winds Monday night ought to become variable Tuesday. Temperatures will hold in the 60s and 70s through the period.
Extended forecast: Expect mild temperatures and plenty of sun Wednesday and Thursday with low shower and storm chances. A new system will raise shower and storm chances again Friday with at least a chance of some showers and storms over the weekend. Highs remain well into the 70s with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Your longer range First Alert Forecast, shown here, features both unsettled and settled weather. Wednesday into Thursday is looking like a nice stretch, for one! Your WECT Weather App features forecasts tailored to your exact location - not just Wilmington. So, please make sure to tap in often!
