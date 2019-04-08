Crane arrival to affect vessel traffic, including ferry, on Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Monday’s arrival of a new crane will force the closing of a 26-mile stretch of the Cape Fear River, affecting all vessel traffic south of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge for approximately five to seven hours until the Zhen Hua 25 is safely moored at the Port of Wilmington.
“Commercial vessels moored at facilities within the safety zone must depart prior to midnight, April 7, and no vessel is authorized to moor, transit, or remain within the river while the safety zone is in effect,” a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard stated.
Officials with the North Carolina State Ports Authority said the new crane will begin its trek up the Cape Fear River early Monday morning, passing by Southport around 7:30 a.m. before arriving at the Port City.
The NCDOT’s Ferry Division posted to Twitter that the last ferry departure from Fort Fisher will be 6:15 a.m. Service will resume once the crane passes by.
A second safety zone will be enforced for approximately two to four hours on separate days for the offload of the crane. The zone will include all of the waters within a 200-yard radius around the Zhen Hua 25 while moored at Berth Eight at the Port of Wilmington.
Vessel traffic south of the port will not be impacted during the second safety zone.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.