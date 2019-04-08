Bladen County man gets prison time for selling heroin

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A Bladen County man is headed to prison after he admitted to selling heroin that was laced with fentanyl to undercover officers.
Monte Williams of Bladenboro entered a guilty plea in Bladen County Superior Court on Monday to one count of trafficking heroin. He was sentenced to 90-120 months in prison and ordered to pay a $100,000 fine.
Last summer, undercover agents with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office conducted controlled purchases of drugs from Williams.
Officers later executed a search warrant at a home in Bladenboro and two storage units in Dublin, seizing over 230 grams of heroin along with an AK-47 and cash.
An analysis by the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory determined that the heroin seized was laced with fentanyl.
