Bladen County man gets prison time for selling heroin
Monte Williams (Source: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By Clint Bullock | April 8, 2019 at 3:38 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 3:38 PM

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A Bladen County man is headed to prison after he admitted to selling heroin that was laced with fentanyl to undercover officers.

Monte Williams of Bladenboro entered a guilty plea in Bladen County Superior Court on Monday to one count of trafficking heroin. He was sentenced to 90-120 months in prison and ordered to pay a $100,000 fine.

Last summer, undercover agents with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office conducted controlled purchases of drugs from Williams.

Officers later executed a search warrant at a home in Bladenboro and two storage units in Dublin, seizing over 230 grams of heroin along with an AK-47 and cash.

An analysis by the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory determined that the heroin seized was laced with fentanyl.

