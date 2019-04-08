Bitty & Beau’s to open shop in Annapolis

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is heading north.
In a video on the business’ Facebook, founder Amy Wright and namesakes Bitty and Beau Wright announced they soon will open a shop in Annapolis, MD.
Along with the flagship store in Wilmington, there are currently Bitty & Beau’s Coffee shops located in Charleston, SC, and Savannah, GA.
The shop, which employees people with intellectual and development disabilities, first opened in the Port City in January 2016.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.