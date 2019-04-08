Bitty & Beau’s to open shop in Annapolis

Bitty & Beau's expanding to Maryland
By Jim Gentry | April 8, 2019 at 8:57 AM EDT - Updated April 8 at 9:30 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is heading north.

In a video on the business’ Facebook, founder Amy Wright and namesakes Bitty and Beau Wright announced they soon will open a shop in Annapolis, MD.

The next Bitty & Beau's Coffee will open in....

The wait is over... Bitty & Beau have some exciting news to share! WATCH and see where the next Bitty & Beau’s Coffee will open!

Posted by Bitty & Beau's Coffee on Monday, April 8, 2019

Along with the flagship store in Wilmington, there are currently Bitty & Beau’s Coffee shops located in Charleston, SC, and Savannah, GA.

The shop, which employees people with intellectual and development disabilities, first opened in the Port City in January 2016.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.