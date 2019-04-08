Another deputy seeking back pay from Columbus Co., says acting sheriff didn’t have authority to fire him

Greene’s alleged residence in Cerro Gordo came under scrutiny shortly after the election. He and his wife own an RV that is parked on Greene’s farm in Cerro Gordo, but the RV is registered in South Carolina where Greene owns a home. The county has no records of Greene ever taking out any permits on his property in Cerro Gordo to build a home, or even drill a well or install septic lines. It is registered as farm land with no residence at the county tax office.