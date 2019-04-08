After settling lawsuit, Wilmington looks to update noise ordinance

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - In addition to traffic congestion and home prices, continued growth in the Cape Fear region comes another side effect: noise.
Whether it be loud music coming from bars and restaurants, construction sounds early in the morning or dogs barking at a kennel near a neighborhood, the City of Wilmington has a specific limit on sound.
However, enforcing that limit has been problematic.
“It’s at best a difficult ordinance to enforce,” Wilmington City Council member Charlie Rivenbark said at an April 1 work session. “I think it’s highly challenge-able.”
It has been challenged — a legal challenge that cost taxpayers $30,000.
On Aug. 19, 2015, Denise Fowler was issued a $250 citation for allegedly sounding her car horn other than for a warning or signal.
The complaint that led to Fowler’s ticket was from her neighbor — who Fowler said she was in an ongoing dispute with — and who had complained in March of that year that Fowler drove by her house playing loud music and honking the horn.
Fowler attempted to appeal the citation, but Wilmington’s noise ordinance does not have an appeal process, so she sued the city.
In the suit, Fowler alleged the ordinance is not constitutional because it denies anyone issued a citation the due process of an appeal. Her complaint argues that by her being forced to pay $250, the city was unlawfully taking her property, violating the North Carolina and United States constitutions.
Ultimately, the city settled with Fowler. In addition to almost $15,000 in cash, the city agreed to consider modifications to the noise ordinance that would allow for an appeal process.
On April 1 after an agenda briefing, the city attorney’s office presented the council with options.
The Wilmington noise ordinance reads: “Except as allowed in this article, no person shall willfully engage in any activity on any premises or public area in the city, which activity produces or constitutes a noise disturbance on occupied neighboring premises or public area.”
The ordinance then gives the decibel limits for each area of town, with downtown, residential and commercial or industrial areas separated out.
Limits range from 55 to 75 dB, and are further defined by the day of the week and time of day.
Council member Kevin O’Grady said he doesn’t have a problem with the levels as they are, but thinks it’s how they are measured and the enforcement of them that need improvement.
The city owns a “top of the line” decibel meter worth around $10,000, Deputy City Attorney Meredith Everhart said at the meeting.
It’s accurate, she said, but there is only one. Usually, she said, they keep it in the downtown area, as there are more complaints due to the concentration of bars and restaurants, but they also use it frequently in the neighborhoods surrounding UNCW.
While each type of property is held to a specific decibel level, the readings are done from a neighboring property, typically the location the complaint came from.
While the equipment the city uses is accurate, it can be difficult to truly identify where a sound originates, particularly downtown.
“It is always going to be very difficult to discern,” Everhart said, referring specifically to the bars and restaurants in the central business district.
O’Grady said he doesn’t understand how those businesses “get away” with leaving the doors open, causing sound to spill out into the street. He said he considers that “noise as an advertisement” for the establishments, and that it should be prohibited.
The only change referenced in the settlement with Fowler is the addition of an appeals process, but Everhart discussed other changes with the city council as well.
First, the permitting process. Right now anyone can request a permit if they know their activity — such as construction or a special event — will be violating the ordinance, Everhart said, but the code does not provide the staff any leeway to deny a request.
Of the changes, the new process would give the city manager or police chief the authority to approve or deny a request. Denials would be based on prior noise violations or objections from neighbors.
Everhart said the staff is also considering a tiered system for penalties, rather than $250 citations across the board. Under the new system, a fist offense would be $100, a second $200 and a third $300.
