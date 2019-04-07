Thousands line the streets for Azalea Festival parade

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Thousands of people filled the streets of downtown Wilmington Saturday morning for the Azalea Festival parade.
Local law enforcement, community organizations, along with both city and state officials took part in the parade festivities.
Wilmington natives say this parade only adds to their love for the city.
“I always tell people that I live in the greatest state. In the greatest city. In the greatest country in the world,” Edwin Britt said.
“It’s [the Azalea Festival] just a culmination of everything North Carolina represents,” he said.
The parade featured four big balloons for the first time this year, including Big Bid and Oscar the Grouch.
