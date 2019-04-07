Seahawks edged out after late Owls rally

KENNESAW, Ga. – Kennesaw State erased a three-run deficit in the sixth and seventh innings as the Owls picked up a 9-8 win over UNCW on Saturday.
Four Seahawks finished with two hits, including Greg Jones, who’s second homer of the season gave UNCW an 8-5 lead in the sixth inning.
Gage Herring took the loss for the Seahawks who fell to 16-15 overall and 3-5 in one-run games.
Kep Brown’s hitting streak is now at 14 games after a first inning double.
Cole Weiss had two hits for his team-leading 13th mulit-hit game of the season.
The series concludes with a 1 p.m. start on Sunday.
