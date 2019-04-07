Seahawks edged out after late Owls rally

Seahawks edged out after late Owls rally
UNCW Seahawks Logo
April 6, 2019 at 10:59 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 10:59 PM

KENNESAW, Ga. – Kennesaw State erased a three-run deficit in the sixth and seventh innings as the Owls picked up a 9-8 win over UNCW on Saturday.

Four Seahawks finished with two hits, including Greg Jones, who’s second homer of the season gave UNCW an 8-5 lead in the sixth inning.

Gage Herring took the loss for the Seahawks who fell to 16-15 overall and 3-5 in one-run games.

Kep Brown’s hitting streak is now at 14 games after a first inning double.

Cole Weiss had two hits for his team-leading 13th mulit-hit game of the season.

The series concludes with a 1 p.m. start on Sunday.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.