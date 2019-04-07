First Alert Forecast: Warm but rainy start to the week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Hope you enjoyed this beautiful day and the last day of the Azalea Festival!
High pressure still in control of our weather today which is why we saw dry and warm conditions Mild temperatures continue into tonight but clouds will begin to build through the evening into Monday.
A slow, low pressure system moves into the Cape Fear region which will be bumping up our rain chances to start off the week. Rain chances will be highest Monday evening and overnight ranging from 40-50%. A rumble of thunder possible but overall just some heavy rain expected. We dry out by midweek with little to low rain chances with plenty of sunshine! Next shot at seeing some rain in the forecast will be next weekend as another cold front passes through.
Despite the cold fronts we won’t be seeing any big cooldowns! Temperatures will peak Monday near 80 degrees and remain in the mid to upper 70s through the upcoming week.
To track the approaching showers and possible storms on your Monday, be sure to download your WECT weather app to get your specific forecast for you exact location! You can see radar, hour by hour forecasts, video forecasts from your First Alert Weather Team and of course your planning forecast! Below is the Wilmington’s forecast for the next 7 days:
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.