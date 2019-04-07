First Alert Forecast: mild, yet unsettled start to the week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hello on a Sunday. Thanks for checking in with your First Alert Weather Team! Despite the mainly dry conditions Saturday, the few piques of sun kept temperatures relegated to the lower 70s. Sunday will lend itself to drier and warmer conditions, thanks to a high pressure cell. While rain chances will be slim, your WECT First Alert Weather App would alert you to any showers in your vicinity as your plans take you out and about, as long as your location is set to “follow me”. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect, for the week ahead.