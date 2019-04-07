First Alert Forecast: mild, yet unsettled start to the week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hello on a Sunday. Thanks for checking in with your First Alert Weather Team! Despite the mainly dry conditions Saturday, the few piques of sun kept temperatures relegated to the lower 70s. Sunday will lend itself to drier and warmer conditions, thanks to a high pressure cell. While rain chances will be slim, your WECT First Alert Weather App would alert you to any showers in your vicinity as your plans take you out and about, as long as your location is set to “follow me”. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect, for the week ahead.
Sunday: Be alert to some patchy fog first thing in the morning, but by late morning that should lift. Clouds will vary partly to mostly sunny skies, and temperatures firmly in the middle and upper 70s during the day and near 60 at night. Breezes will have shifted to a more southerly base, and become southeast by the evening.
Rain chances: shower and storm chances look to be highest Monday and Tuesday ranging from 40-50% respectively. Wednesday, Thursday feature the lowest rain chances of the week, with modest 20-30% rain odds to close out the calendar week.
No major cool-downs in store: Expect daytime highs in most cases to reach into the 70s, with some days, like Monday and Thursday, to strive for 80. Overnight lows only look to drop to the upper 50s and low 60s. For perspective Average highs for this time are in the lower 70s, and average lows are in the upper 40s. The forecast below features the 7-day planning forecast for the Wilmington zone. Tap your WECT Weather App to see the forecast out to 10 days for your location.
Enjoy your weekend!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.