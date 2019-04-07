Don’t count out the women when it comes to boxing

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - In a male dominated sport, one woman stepped into the ring, and showcased her skills at the Azalea Festival’s boxing tournament.
Elouise Joseph is the Chief Official for North Carolina Amateur Boxing, and judged the tournament all weekend. As a 20-year veteran, Joseph said she has always been interested in the sport, but didn’t give it a go until her son stepped in the ring.
Joseph not only judges, but she helped countless children lace up their gloves and teaches them about the sport. She said that is one of the reasons she is still going.
“I’m passionate about it because of the kids," Joseph said.
She said boxing gives kids an outlet.
Joseph was inducted into the Carolinas Boxing Hall of Fame in 2016. She said that is the proudest moment of her career so far.
There is no timetable for when Joseph will hang up her gloves but, she said the final bell hasn’t rung yet.
