Community members hold “Stop the Violence” event

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The second homicide of 2019 in Wilmington Friday only solidified the reasons for community members to hold a “Stop the Violence” event, they said.
Organizers of the “Stop the Violence” said they want to give kids an outlet so they don’t turn to violence.
They say the knowledge that kids get growing up in a positive environment is all a child needs to prepare for a safe and bright future.
“It’s not just violence off hand. It’s other things that lead up to violence and all that can be stopped as long as people have knowledge and keep themselves busy and have fun things to do," organizer Marcus Lacewell said.
The mother of Zalleux Johnson, “ZJ”, who was killed earlier this year attended the event. She spoke a few words about her emotions since her son’s death and very passionately pleaded to the crowd to stop the violence.
The group said they plan to keep having events like Saturday’s until there is a noticeable change in their communities.
