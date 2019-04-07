Business owners expect boost after Azalea Festival exposure

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - More than 250 vendors from across North Carolina participated in this year’s Azalea Festival Street Fair.
Business owners said it’s one of their favorite times of year. Mainly, they said because of the exposure the festival brings to their shops.
“Being a small business, this event really helps with sales,” Randall York, co-owner of Cloister Honey, said.
“It also gives us a chance to let people know that we are online as well and that makes a big difference," he said.
York’s business is located in Charlotte.
Sunday marked the end of the 2019 Azalea Festival.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.