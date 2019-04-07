Azalea Festival holds annual home tours

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Adding to the Azalea festivities Saturday, the Historic Wilmington Foundation started its annual home tour.
The event took neighbors through 10 homes this year.
Some houses being a hundred years old, but have now been flipped and renovated to have a more modern feel.
The new addition to this year’s tour is the Governor Dudley Mansion on Front Street.
The tour ends Sunday, April 7. Sunday is last day of the festival as well.
Tickets for the tour are $40.
