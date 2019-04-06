UNCW baseball ends losing streak

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Luke Gesell gave up two runs on two hits over 7.2 innings to lead UNCW past Kennesaw State, 5-2, on Friday at Stillwell Stadium.
UNCW (16-14) saw its four-game losing streak come to an end. The Owls (15-16) losing streak is pushed to six games.
Gesell (3-2) hit the first batter of the game and gave up a two-run homer to put the Seahawks in an early hole.
Jackson Meadows doubled twice while six different Seahawks had a hit. Brooks Baldwin hit his fourth homer of the season.
Blake Morgan struck out two for his second save.
The Seahawks and Owls continue the series Saturday at 2 p.m.
