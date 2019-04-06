Pender High School hosts signing day

BURGAW, NC (WECT) - Pender High School’s Tyler Norris signed his letter of intent Friday to play baseball at Methodist University in Fayetteville, NC.
Norris, a pitcher and infielder, is batting .333 and striking out 1.3 batters per inning for the Patriots is season.
“Ever since I have been in high school, those dreams have built up to play baseball in college,” said Norris. “Wanting to play drove me to work harder.”
Norris hopes to make an impact as a freshman for a Monarchs program that finished 32-12 last season.
