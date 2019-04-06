HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Bank of America cardholders can visit the Cameron Art Museum for free

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Bank of America customers can visit the Cameron Art Museum for free Saturday and Sunday.
This weekend is the Bank of America “Museums on Us” program.
On April 6 and 7, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, and U.S. Trust cardholders can get free general admission to select cultural attractions. More than 225 museums participating in 123 cities across the country.
To participate, bring your credit or debit card along with a photo ID.
Guests of cardholders are not eligible for free admission.
The “Museums on Us” program is held the first full weekend of each month of this year.
For a full list of participating museums, visit Bank of America’s website.
