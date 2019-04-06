First Alert Forecast: dry, with above-average temps for the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking in with your First Alert Weather Team! Friday’s showers and thunderstorms may have put a damper on some of the early weekend Azalea Festival activities, but both Saturday and Sunday will lend itself to drier and warmer conditions, thanks to a high pressure cell. While rain chances will be slim, your WECT First Alert Weather App would alert you to any showers in your vicinity as your plans take you out and about, as long as your location is set to “follow me”. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect, for the weekend