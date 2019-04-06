First Alert Forecast: dry, with above-average temps for the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking in with your First Alert Weather Team! Friday’s showers and thunderstorms may have put a damper on some of the early weekend Azalea Festival activities, but both Saturday and Sunday will lend itself to drier and warmer conditions, thanks to a high pressure cell. While rain chances will be slim, your WECT First Alert Weather App would alert you to any showers in your vicinity as your plans take you out and about, as long as your location is set to “follow me”. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect, for the weekend
Saturday: Be alert to some patchy fog first thing in the morning, but by late morning that should lift. A mixture of sun and clouds, fueled by rather warm and northwesterly breezes, will propel temperatures firmly into the 70s during the day to mid and upper 50s at night.
Sunday: …See Saturday. In all seriousness, Sunday look to feature another good mixture of partly to mostly sunny skies, and temperatures firmly in the middle and upper 70s during the day and near 60 at night. Breezes will have shifted to a more southerly base, and become southeast by the evening.
The forecast below features the 7-day planning forecast for the Wilmington zone. Tap your WECT Weather App to see the forecast out to 10 days for your location.
Enjoy your weekend!
