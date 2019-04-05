WPD: Man upset at wait time for food storms out of restaurant, threatens employee with knife

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A man who stormed out of a pizza restaurant in downtown Wilmington after getting upset at the wait time for his food later threatened an employee with a knife and sprayed pepper spray into the establishment.
According to Jennifer Dandron with the Wilmington Police Department, downtown officers were dispatched to Slice of Life located at 125 Market Street for a report of a man with a weapon shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.
Officers arriving at the scene identified Gregory Lindsay as the offender.
Witnesses told police Lindsay got upset and left the restaurant because his food was taking too long.
When an employee followed him out of the business to give him a refund, Lindsay allegedly attacked the employee and pulled out a knife.
Lindsey, 27, of Wilmington, then allegedly reentered the restaurant and sprayed pepper spray.
He has been charged with three counts of assault and one count each of property damage and going armed to the terror of the public
