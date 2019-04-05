WPD asks for help identifying man accused of using fake cash at grocery stores

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Police have released surveillance photos from Wilmington grocery stores in hopes of finding out more about a man they say has been using counterfeit money.
The Wilmington Police Department posted the photos to its Twitter page Friday morning.
Wilmington Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Dandron says the Wilmington incident happened on March 14.
The man in the photos reportedly used counterfeit money at the Lowes Foods on Pine Grove Drive and used more fake cash at the South College Road location later that same day. The person has also used fake bills in other counties, according to Dandron.
Police also note that each time he has allegedly used a fake bill, he was seen wearing an orange traffic vest.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call WPD at 910-343-2609 or use Text A Tip.
