Wilmington sees fewer reports of violent crime, latest FBI stats show

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The latest numbers from the FBI show Wilmington law enforcement received fewer reports of murder and robbery in the first half of 2018, as compared to the first half of 2017.
The FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting division released its most current findings just weeks ago. Though the preliminary report only gives statistics for January to June 2018, the data showed the nation as a whole saw a decrease in the number of violent crimes brought to law enforcement’s attention, compared to the same six-month span in 2017.
The section of the report for the Wilmington area confirms a decrease in the number of murders, robberies, property crimes, burglaries, larcenies and motor vehicle thefts reported.
In the first six months of 2018, four murders were reported while 11 were reported in the first half of 2017. In 2017, investigators were made aware of 92 robberies and in 2018, 59 robberies were reported. Additionally, property crimes saw a 28 percent decrease, burglary saw a 17 percent decrease and larceny cases were down by 32 percent when compared to the 2017 figures.
Though Wilmington saw a decrease in most violent criminal reports, the data did show more aggravated assaults were reported to officials between 2017 to 2018. According to the FBI, 224 aggravated assaults were reported in 2017 and that number rose sightly to 236 in 2018.
Various law enforcement agencies have been submitting their findings to the FBI since the program began in 1930. The stats are regularly used by police, local chambers of commerce and researchers to address crime, formulate their budgets and allocate their resources. You can see the numbers for Wilmington and other North Carolina cities on the FBI’s website here.
