What to expect at this year’s Azalea Festival Street Fair
By Gabe Ross | April 5, 2019 at 3:24 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 3:24 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - If plans take you downtown Friday for the 2019 North Carolina Azalea Festival Street Fair, be ready to dodge some showers. Meanwhile the rest of the weekend will feature more sunshine.

More than 250 vendors are expected to line Water, Front, and Market Streets this weekend, with items ranging from food and drink to arts, crafts, and more.

The Street Fair continues Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

