Vanderbilt hires Grizzlies assistant Stackhouse

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2018, file photo, Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse smiles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, in Denver. A person familiar with the situation says Vanderbilt has hired Memphis Grizzlies assistant and former NBA All-Star Jerry Stackhouse as its basketball coach. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Friday, April 5, 2019, because Vanderbilt has not commented on its coaching search. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski)