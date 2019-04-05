Third neo-Panamax crane to arrive at Wilmington port Monday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - After a three-month journey, a third neo-Panamax crane will soon call the Port of Wilmington home.
Officials with the North Carolina State Ports Authority said the new crane will begin its trek up the Cape Fear River early Monday morning, passing by Southport around 7:30 a.m. before arriving at the Port City. The ship carrying the crane left Shanghai, China back in January.
The crane, officials say, will help the Port of Wilmington service some of the largest ships to call on the East Coast and will bring the total number of cranes capable of handling these large vessels to seven.
Specifically, the third neo-Panamax crane will allow the port to accommodate two 14,000-TEU class container ships side-by-side in a two-berth operation.
In March 2018, two similar neo-Panamax cranes were delivered to the port as part of a $200 million infrastructure improvement project.
Monday’s arrival of the new crane will likely force the closing of the Cape Fear River to all vessel traffic.
The NCDOT’s Ferry Division posted to Twitter that the last ferry departure from Fort Fisher will be 6:15 a.m. Service will resume once the crane passes by.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.