North Carolina Aquariums in running for national award

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquariums are going head to head with big names like the Georgia Aquarium, the Florida Aquarium and Monterrey Bay Aquarium to win this year’s USA TODAY Readers Choice Award.
The aquariums are asking the people of the Tar Heel state to go online and vote for their favorite before the April 22 deadline. Aquariums at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores, Roanoke Island and Jennette’s Pier all fall under the North Carolina Aquariums umbrella, the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources says.
“There are so many extraordinary Association of Zoos and Aquariums members on this list,” said Maylon White, director of the North Carolina Aquariums. “We are honored to be in such esteemed company. All of these aquariums do such great work in conservation. I think this nomination recognizes how North Carolina has stepped up to the national level focusing on animal care and conservation.”
The North Carolina Aquariums were nominated for the contest by a panel of experts and editors from USA TODAY. Last year, the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores placed ninth in the nation, according to the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
The Department of Natural and Cultural Resources says every vote counts! You can help by visiting www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-aquarium-2019/. Participants can cast their vote every day until the deadline. The winner will be revealed on Friday, May 3.
