Keeping the Azalea Festival diverse and inclusive

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Keeping up with the times. That’s what volunteers and board members with the Azalea Festival have in mind.
This year is the 72nd Annual Azalea Festival in Wilmington and with tradition, there is history.
“Tradition is good because tradition is our history,” says Dee McGlone-Webb, Vice-President of the Azalea Festival Board of Directors. “With history, there are a lot of people who paved this way.”
But along with tradition, it’s important to stay diverse, inclusive, and trendy. That can keep people coming back to not only attend the festival, but volunteer their time, money and talents.
McGlone-Webb explains how the festival board of directors keeps the festival diverse.
“We reach out to people that you know, people that you know, people that I went to school with, people in the community, and people I do business with,” says McGlone-Webb. “Get all that involved and it kind of funnels itself.”
McGlone-Webb says sometimes it may seem like it doesn’t include everyone, but there are thousands of hands behind the scenes that everyone doesn’t always have a chance to see. There are so many volunteers of different ages, races, backgrounds, and religions that work to make the Azalea Festival what it is today.
She started working for the festival 21 year ago and says several aspect of the festival have changed a lot since the late 90′s.
“The invited guests are more diverse,” says McGlone-Webb. “The venues that we do are more diverse. The concerts are very diverse. It’s just touching and feeling in a lot of things. and we’ve also grown some of our committees so we have multi-cultural.”
She says sometime when people think of diversity it’s always race-related.
“But it’s not,” says McGlone-Webb. “Think more inclusion. What does our community look like? How do we include everybody to partake? It gets race. It gets dollars; economics. It gets age brackets, so we have from children to senior citizens. It’s all about being inclusive.”
McGlone-Webb along with the other board of directors, Azalea Festival Staff, and the over 1,000 volunteers, work to make everyone feel involved and included during the entire festival process.
If you’re interested in becoming an Azalea Festival volunteer, visit their website.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.