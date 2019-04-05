Get a REAL ID while enjoying the Azalea Festival Street Fair

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Those who go to the North Carolina Azalea Festival Saturday will be able to receive express driver license services from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.
NCDMV will have its 40-foot mobile driver license office in front of the U.S. Post Office on Front Street in Wilmington to provide REAL ID license and identification card services from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Starting in October 2020, people will be required to have a REAL ID or valid U.S. passport for flying, entering federal facilities and visiting military installations.
Some military installations already require a REAL ID.
Bring the following documents (no photocopies) with you:
One (1) proof of identity/date of birth: certified birth certificate or unexpired U.S. passport
One (1) proof of full Social Security Number: Social Security card, W-2 or 1099
Two (2) proofs of current physical address: driver license, vehicle registration card, voter registration card, utility bill, cable bill, bank statement
Proof of name change (if applicable): certified marriage license, divorce decree and/or court document indicating the name change (number of documents depend on number of name changes)
Learn more at NCREALID.gov.
