First Alert Forecast: quick shot of showers then back to dry...

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A high pressure cell appears poised to nose into the Cape Fear Region for a beautifully warm and mainly dry Azalea Festival weekend but, before we get there, a showery storm system will streak through for Friday. Don't forget your WECT Weather App's interactive radar while you're on the go. Here are your Friday forecast details about...
Rain: After developing in the morning, showers will peak in coverage during the midday or early afternoon hours, and gradually exit late in the afternoon and the evening.
Thunder: Most showers will not include thunder and lightning, but a stray storm could mix in and produce a downpour and / or a locally enhanced gust of wind.
Temperatures and winds: Amid south or southeast breezes of mainly 10 to 20 mph, temperatures are likely to swell through the 50s and 60s and peak around 70.
