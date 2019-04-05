First Alert Forecast: quick shot of showers then back to dry...

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Friday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A high pressure cell appears poised to nose into the Cape Fear Region for a beautifully warm and mainly dry Azalea Festival weekend but, before we get there, a showery storm system will streak through for Friday. Don’t forget your WECT Weather App’s interactive radar while you’re on the go. Here are your Friday forecast details about...
Rain: After developing in the morning, showers will peak in coverage during the midday or early afternoon hours, and gradually exit late in the afternoon and the evening.
Thunder: Most showers will not include thunder and lightning, but a stray storm could mix in and produce a downpour and / or a locally enhanced gust of wind.
Temperatures and winds: Amid south or southeast breezes of mainly 10 to 20 mph, temperatures are likely to swell through the 50s and 60s and peak around 70.
Azalea Festival weekend: Looking gorgeous! Look for partly sunny skies, minimal shower chances, and warm highs in the upper 70s each day. Lows will only dip into the upper 50s to near 60. Grab your sunscreen!
Next week: Each day features mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s to near 80. Scattered showers and storms could interrupt outdoor plans early in the week.