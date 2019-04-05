Downtown businesses hope Azalea Festival boosts recovery after Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - After months of recovery from Hurricane Florence, small businesses downtown are hoping they’ll get the economic boost they’ve craved with the Azalea Festival in town.
Indigo Sol suffered a decrease in business after being closed for two months after the storm. There are two locations, one on Front Street and one at Independence Mall.
The mall store was being utilized by FEMA, which caused shift reductions, and the downtown location suffered major damages. Wood floors, damaged merchandise and lights that fell from the ceiling had to be replaced.
Assistant store manager Cora Hart said business didn’t bounce back like they would have liked until March with the help of St. Patrick’s Day.
Like many business, Indigo Sol is ready for increased sales this week.
“A lot of people love to come out for (the Azalea Festival), and it did help a little bit and it actually does help when the weather is really nice,” Hart said. “With the Azalea Festival, it does help even more because more people are here. There’s a lot of advertisement so it should help a lot.”
