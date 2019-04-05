City, county crews respond to garage fire on Galway Road

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WECT) - Neighbors said they helped get people out of a house after seeing smoke coming from a garage that caught fire Friday afternoon.
New Hanover County and Wilmington fire crews responded a call for a structure fire that started around 2:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Galway Road. According to a Wilmington Fire Department tweet, firefighters found a fully involved fire in the garage upon arrival.
Captain Best with the New Hanover County Fire Department said flames were coming out of the garage, which suffered major damage, as did the attic above. There was minor damage in other parts of the home.
Neighbors said flammables in the garage caused an explosion and when they saw smoke, they rushed to get people out of the home. A woman inside the home was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. A cat was also rescued and is OK.
Around 3:40 p.m., WFD tweeted the fire was under control.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.