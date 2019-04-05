Best buy in real estate this week? A townhouse at the beach

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - When you think of a great real estate deal, rarely do you think “beach."
But Kathleen Baylies, with “Just for Buyers” Realty says that mistake could cost you your dream home. Her crew has scoured dozens of MLS listings, this week, looking for great buy in local real estate. And as it turns out, this week’s pick, is just five blocks from the beach.
The “Best Deal” property this week is 1506 Mackerel Lane in Carolina Beach. It’s a five bedroom, four and a half bath home listed at $409,000.
Baylies likes the property for these reasons:
- more than 2900 square feet, factors to 138.64/sq. ft. which is WAY below the average $196/sq.ft. other townhouse-style condos have sold for in that area of Pleasure Island.
- just 5 blocks from the ocean, but not in a flood zone
- with five bedroom and two bonus rooms, there’s a lot of space for family, guests or renters
- nice details: wood floors, granite countertops, tiled showers, stainless steel appliances, triple crown molding, 6″ baseboards
- ample storage
- shared (with adjoining condo) roof-top deck with ocean view
On the flip side, she highlights these potential drawbacks:
- no garage
- only a half bath on fourth floor
- four floors and no elevator, making it an impractical choice for anyone with mobility issues

