Cape Fear men’s basketball coach steps down

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College men’s basketball coach Ryan Mantlo is stepping down but will remain the school's athletic director.
Mantlo took over as the Sea Devil head coach in 2007 and led the program to new heights.
In his 12 seasons, CFCC advanced to the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament six times. He was also honored as the Region 10 coach of year nine times.
Sea Devil assistant Mark Lane has been promoted to head coach.
