WPD attempting to ID man who hit woman’s vehicle then fled scene

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington police are seeking information on a man who backed into a woman’s vehicle then fled the scene Saturday.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, a woman was in her vehicle with her infant in the back seat in the 100 block of N. Fourth Street at approximately 2:30 p.m.
She said a man driving a silver four-four vehicle with 30-day tags backed into her, causing hundreds of dollars in damage.
The man got out to assess the damage but fled the scene in his vehicle when the victim said she was calling the police.
The driver was described as a white male between 25-30 years old. He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington police at 910-343-3609 or use Text A Tip.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.