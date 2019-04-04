Wildcats and Vikings play in Gray Out for Brain Cancer baseball game

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Rivals came together for a good cause at Buck Hardee Field as New Hanover baseball hosted Hoggard on Wednesday night.
The teams playing in the first Gray Out for Brain Cancer game.
Both the Wildcats, Vikings, and fans wore gray to show support for Hoggard High School teacher Shannon McHone, whose journey with brain cancer is coming to an end.
"The baseball community is family for us,” said John Barry the father of Shannon McHone. “The community goes beyond school borders. If you look at New Hanover and Hoggard they feed the American Legion team. So, there are a number of kids on the Hoggard team that we love that they are our own kids. To see both teams come together to support my daughter Shannon and the Flunk Cancer foundation and brain cancer is a very special thing."
Proceeds from the event benefit the Flunk Cancer, a foundation that helps support teachers with cancer.
Shannon’s 11-year-old son Landen and brother Brayden Brayden threw out ceremonial first pitches.
