Wildcats and Vikings play in Gray Out for Brain Cancer baseball game

"The baseball community is family for us,” said John Barry the father of Shannon McHone. “The community goes beyond school borders. If you look at New Hanover and Hoggard they feed the American Legion team. So, there are a number of kids on the Hoggard team that we love that they are our own kids. To see both teams come together to support my daughter Shannon and the Flunk Cancer foundation and brain cancer is a very special thing."