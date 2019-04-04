‘Wait until your a**es turn 18. Then you’re mine.’: Virginia police officer under investigation after video goes viral

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT/NBC News) - A Richmond, Virginia, police officer is under investigation after a video showing him curse at a group of middle school students went viral.
The video shows the the officer telling a group of black students “Wait until your a**es turn 18, then you’re mine” from his patrol vehicle.
Cameron Hilliard is a 13-year-old Albert Hill Middle School student. She took the video of the officer.
Hilliard said she was walking with her three friends to an after-school activity when it happened.
“Somebody said a curse word, ‘F the police’ but it wasn’t me or my friends. He didn’t know who said it, so he asked us who said it,” Hilliard said.
Hilliard said the officer put his car in reverse and began yelling at her group."We were like, ‘what are you talking about because we didn’t say that.’ We were telling him we didn’t say that," Hilliard said.
Click or tap here to read more from NBC-affiliate WWBT.