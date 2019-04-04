USO of North Carolina holds BBQ for Wilmington Coast Guard

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - In light of Hurricane Florence and the government shutdown, USO North Carolina gave the Coast Guard a much-needed break by throwing them a cookout.
“We felt one way to really lift their spirits is to come out here and honor them, and lift their spirits and their families by bringing our mobile, having our cookout,” said President of USO NC John Falkenbury. “Really all about saying thank you and uplifting their spirits.”
The members of the Coast Guard enjoyed hot dogs, hamburgers, and more than a few games of cornhole along the shore.
The USO Show Troupe from New York also made an appearance and sang a few songs.
The officer in charge Lane Marshburn continued to express his thanks to USO and stated that the building they use on a regular basis almost didn’t get finished in enough time to have the cookout.
With damages from Hurricane Florence, the Coast Guard finished replacing floors just last week.
