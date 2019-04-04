UNCW men’s soccer team ready to host 7th annual Harry’s Game

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - UNCW men's soccer will host an exhibition Saturday that means as much to the program as any conference game.
They call it Harry’s Game and the Seahawks will host UNC-Charlotte Saturday, April 8 at 6 p.m.
Harry’s Game is named after UNCW head coach Aidan Heaney’s son, Harry, who has Down syndrome. All proceeds from the event go to TOPSoccer Program, ABLE to WORK, and the Special Olympics of New Hanover County.
“Honestly I feel like we are making a difference,” said Heaney about the game. “If that’s changing people’s impressions or how they interact with people who are a little different then ourselves.”
The Seahawks players love when Harry comes around practice.
“We work with Harry and he’s a great kid and brightens everyone’s day when we see him,” said UNCW senior Phillip Goodrum.
“You know we are family with the team,” added Mark Lindstrom. “When he brings him around us it’s like he’s one of us we just love having him around.”
Wake Forest, N.C. State, Duke, Appalachian State, and North Carolina have traveled to Wilmington in years past to take part in Harry’s Game at no cost to UNCW.
Gates open for Saturday’s games start at 4 p.m. The Seahawks will host a free soccer clinic from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and there will be inflatables, music and other activities for children.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.