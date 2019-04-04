Security guard arrested after shooting at fleeing man

TUCSON, AZ (KPNX) - Surveillance video shows an Arizona security guard firing multiple shots at a man he was supposed to be escorting out of a building.
In the video, you can see Esteban Acosta holding his hands up, while leaving a child support services building in Tucson last month.
According to the police report, Mahmood Al-Muwali escorted Acosta out of the building because he was angry about his child support payments.
When the men reached the parking lot, Al-Muwali traded his taser for a gun, and fired at least five shots at Acosta’s car, as he drove away.
Al-Muwali told officers he was trying to stop the car, so police could arrive and arrest Acosta for disorderly conduct.
Acosta was unharmed in the shooting, but is now suing Al-Muwali, his employer and the state in federal court.
Police arrested Al-Muwali, who was later formally charged with endangerment and discharging a firearm in city limits.
