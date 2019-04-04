Officials: Operation Tooth Fairy leads to eight convictions

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - About 40,000 dosages of heroin and fentanyl are off the streets as a result of a multi-year, multi-agency investigation dubbed Operation Tooth Fairy, officials said Thursday.
The investigation covered New Hanover, Brunswick, Bladen, Duplin and Sampson counties.
“This operation was to attack and dismantle drug activity, specifically heroin and fentanyl, that made its way in the area that stemmed from New York and New Jersey," said U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr. "Those involved have been convicted and sentenced in federal court.”
Eight people have been convicted as part of Operation Tooth Fairy.
“We face a serious drug trafficking problem and this case points a spotlight on that problem," Higdon said. "Last year, 70,000 died from overdoses. We see it everyday in our district. The drugs that were seized account for 40,000 dosages units.”
Among those convicted is Shawqi Gray, who is said to be one of the largest fentanyl distributors in Wilmington.
On Nov. 26, 2018, Gray was sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
According to a US Dept. of Justice news release, deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office found more than 150 grams of a heroin-fentanyl mixture, more than 150 grams of a heroin-ketamine mixture, five handguns — two of which were stolen — and more than $47,000 in cash during a Nov. 30, 2017, search of Gray’s residence and a storage container on the property.
“I’m under no illusion we have solved the problem. There are hundreds of cases still out there," Higdon said. “We are stronger than we have ever been before we will work at this as long as it takes. We will put all the puzzle pieces together.
“We will ask for sentencing to keep these drug dealers off the streets forever.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.