NJ-based manufacturing company to bring over 200 jobs to Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper is expected to visit Navassa on Friday to announce that a New Jersey-based manufacturing company will relocate to the area, a move that would create over 200 jobs.
A representative with the North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce confirmed they were advised that Cooper would be in town on Friday to make the announcement.
The unnamed company previously set its eyes on the former U.S. Marine Building, located at 100 Quality Drive in Navassa, as a possible spot for its project, dubbed “Project Pavement.”
The company sought the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners’ support in submitting an application to the N.C. Department of Commerce for a $700,000 Rural Development Building Reuse Grant to help renovate the existing 336,435-square-foot building.
The grant required a minimum of 5 percent – or $35,000 – local match from the county. The county commissioners voted on a resolution in January to provide the matching funds to the company.
Documents associated with the resolution stated the building is suitable for the company’s manufacturing and warehousing needs for “anticipated growth” within the company.
Proposed changes include adding dock level doors, constructing manufacturing and compound rooms, and sitework and parking improvements.
The facility, located on 60 acres of land near the Cape Fear River, is listed at $8.5 million, and has access to CSX rail service.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.