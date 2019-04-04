NHRMC lifts flu-related visitor restrictions

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Officials with New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Thursday announced that flu-related visitor restrictions for children have been lifted due to a decrease in the incidence of the flu.
NHRMC implemented the restrictions in January to limit the spread of flu within hospital facilities and the community.
The hospital asked community members to refrain from taking children age 12 and under to any NHRMC hospital facility unless it was for the child’s treatment.
“NHRMC appreciates our community’s support in protecting our patients and children,” a hospital spokesperson said in a news release.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.