New food donation initiative kicks off at Wilmington area farmers markets

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -The New Hanover County Cooperative Extension is making it easier than ever to support farmers and feed your neighbors.
Beginning in April, shoppers at the Tidal Creek Farmers Market and the Poplar Grove Farmers Market can purchase fresh goods from local vendors and drop them off at a donation table staffed by the New Hanover County Cooperative Extension. At the end of the day, the donations will be handed off to area food pantries.
“By partnering with the farmers’ markets and our community, we will be able to offer high-quality fruits and vegetables to our neighbors who might not otherwise have access to this type of nutritious food. It also allows farmers to receive the asking price for their products, which helps to support our local food economy," said New Hanover County Cooperative Extension and Arboretum Director Lloyd Singleton.
Nearly 35,000 people in New Hanover County are considered food insecure, statistics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill show. More than 22 percent of the county’s children reportedly live in food insecure homes.
The donation tables will be open the first and third Saturdays and first and third Wednesdays of each month, beginning in April through September.
The cooperative is also inviting community members to get involved and volunteer to help with the program. Anyone looking for information on the program can call 910-798-7660.
