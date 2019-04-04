Man finds trees with historical markings in his backyard

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WECT) - Billy Stratton, who lives in Boiling Spring Lakes, recently purchased a lot to add on to his home.
He had no idea piece of history would come with that purchase.
After getting some yard work done, Stratton found two longleaf pine trees, each three-sided with box-faced markings on them.
“I’ve been by those trees 10,000 times walking my pets,” said Stratton. “Never paid attention to them until I found out what they were.”
The markings, made almost 200 years ago, are mainly due to the naval stores industry. Resin was extracted from the trees and the raw materials were turned into turpentine, which was used in a variety of products.
Because of this history, Stratton called the US Forest Service and offered the trees for preservation.
The Forest Service accepted but does not have a plan drawn up for where the trees will be positioned. One tree might go to Turnbull Creek Educational State Forest, and the other put on display at an exhibit.
